The New York Jets and Robby Anderson have been going back and forth all offseason. The wide receiver feels like he has unfinished business.

Robby Anderson made an appearance on ESPN’s NFL Live on Tuesday. He talked about his upcoming free agency and his relationship with the New York Jets.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, Anderson said “l think they definitely want me back. I truly do want to be back with the Jets. I love Sam [Darnold]. I love my teammates, Jamal [Adams] and all those guys. I feel like there’s unfinished business there that I’ve been trying to get done since I got there. I would hope to finish out the mission, all in all, but it’s a business.”‬

Anderson seems to believe that he and the Jets have a mutual interest in a long-term contract extension. That shouldn’t come as a surprise. Multiple reports over the past week have said that the Jets have interest in re-signing Anderson.

The question was always about Anderson’s willingness to meet the Jets price. League executives expect Anderson to make $13-15 million a year on the open market. The Jets have been rumored to have a hard cap around $10 million on Anderson.

If the two sides both want an extension worked out, it could certainly happen. The only question will be about the final price tag. The most comparable contract is that of Tyrell Williams who signed a four-year $44 million contract with the Raiders in 2019.

Agreeing to $11 million per year would be a strong compromise. The Jets would go over their hard budget, but Anderson would still be taking slightly less than market value.

Only time will tell if Anderson and the Jets can work out a long-term deal. The legal tampering period opens on Monday, March 16.