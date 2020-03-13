Wide Right Podcast episode No. 19 will dive into the upcoming free agency period and NFL draft for the New York Giants and discuss COVID-19.

After a little bit of a hiatus, the Wide Right Podcast has officially returned for episode No. 19. As the host of this podcast, I am officially declaring it the first episode of season two, being that the NFL’s new league year (March 18 at 4:00 p.m. ET) is officially around the corner…for now.

So for the season premiere, we begin by discussing a more serious topic. I give my thoughts on how the coronavirus is affecting the sports world and what it could mean moving forward. Will the NFL Draft (April 23-25) be affected?

It’s a sad and unfortunate time, but the cancellation/suspension/postponement of events is the right move in order to keep everyone safe.

Next, we will discuss the upcoming free agency period, where the New York Giants could fix a number of problems. They could sign a talented pass rusher along with a reliable veteran cornerback, but it may be harmful to make a splash in free agency when you’re rebuilding. Big Blue possesses a number of holes in the roster, and spending a great deal of cash on one or two guys isn’t going to fix everything.

Within the free agency discussion, we’ll additionally talk about the Leonard Williams situation, which is a loss for the Giants no matter which way you look at it.

And lastly, we’ll address the upcoming NFL Draft and if the Giants should go with an offensive tackle or Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons with their first-round pick. They possess the No. 4 overall choice, but they could trade back to No. 5 or 6 prior to the crucial selection.

You can listen to episode No. 19 of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. It can additionally be found on Spotify and Megaphone.