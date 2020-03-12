A number of men’s college basketball conference tournaments have been canceled, including the ACC, Big East, and Big Ten.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has caused much concern among the sports world, a number of men’s college basketball conferences have canceled their respective tournaments. This includes the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big East, and Big Ten, which encompasses local teams Syracuse, Seton Hall, and Rutgers, respectively.

Seton Hall was ranked No. 16 overall in the AP Top 25.

The American, Atlantic 10, C-USA, MAC, America East, Big East, Big Sky and WAC also announced that their tournaments would not be played. More details here⬇️https://t.co/MgWpBJSdl6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 12, 2020

The Ivy League started it all by canceling their men’s and women’s conference tournaments earlier in the week. The rest of the conferences later followed suit.

These conferences could name their respective No. 1 seeds the tournament winners, which of course leads to automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament. But as of Thursday afternoon, we still don’t know if March Madness will take place. The NCAA has already banned fans from the games and could still cancel or postpone the entire tournament.

Florida State, Villanova, and Michigan State were at the top of the ACC, Big East, and Big Ten, respectively.

Duke and the University of Kansas, who are part of the ACC and Big 12, respectively, have already put their sports on hold. This could at least alter the landscape of March Madness. Duke was fourth in their conference (No. 10 overall in AP Top 25) while Kansas was in first place in theirs (No. 1 overall in AP Top 25).

Fans will learn more once the days progress, but the NCAA must make a decision regarding the big dance very soon.