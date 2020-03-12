SALT LAKE CITY, UT - MARCH 16: The NCAA logo is seen in the second half of the game between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 16, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

A number of men’s college basketball conference tournaments have been canceled, including the ACC, Big East, and Big Ten.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has caused much concern among the sports world, a number of men’s college basketball conferences have canceled their respective tournaments. This includes the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big East, and Big Ten, which encompasses local teams Syracuse, Seton Hall, and Rutgers, respectively.

Seton Hall was ranked No. 16 overall in the AP Top 25.

The Ivy League started it all by canceling their men’s and women’s conference tournaments earlier in the week. The rest of the conferences later followed suit.

These conferences could name their respective No. 1 seeds the tournament winners, which of course leads to automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament. But as of Thursday afternoon, we still don’t know if March Madness will take place. The NCAA has already banned fans from the games and could still cancel or postpone the entire tournament.

Florida State, Villanova, and Michigan State were at the top of the ACC, Big East, and Big Ten, respectively.

Duke and the University of Kansas, who are part of the ACC and Big 12, respectively, have already put their sports on hold. This could at least alter the landscape of March Madness. Duke was fourth in their conference (No. 10 overall in AP Top 25) while Kansas was in first place in theirs (No. 1 overall in AP Top 25).

Fans will learn more once the days progress, but the NCAA must make a decision regarding the big dance very soon.

