EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 08: Robby Anderson #11 of the New York Jets runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of the game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on December 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

New York Jets wideout Robby Anderson speaks on what it would be like to play with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

On Tuesday, Robby Anderson gave many New York Jets fans a sense of hope. The 26-year-old wide receiver, who’s slated to become a free agent, claimed he has “unfinished business” with New York while appearing on ESPN’s NFL Live. It’s unclear how much the Jets would be willing to pay him in a new deal. Nonetheless, Anderson wants to remain in East Rutherford.

But then on Wednesday morning, Anderson appeared on SportsCenter and discussed something that may contradict what he said earlier in the week. He described a dream he had that involved him playing with a certain individual, someone who’s been on the opposite side of a division rivalry since Anderson entered the league in 2016.

It’s hard to believe Anderson is actually hinting towards wanting to play for whoever Tom Brady signs with this offseason. Nonetheless, it’s definitely strange to say that just one day removed from claiming you want to “finish out the mission” with the Jets.

Brady is slated to become a free agent for the first time in his career. The new league year commences on March 18 at 4:00 p.m. ET. Wherever he decides to play in 2020 will arguably be the biggest and most significant story of the offseason. Some believe he’ll return to New England en route to Super Bowl title No. 7. Others believe he wants a change, which could include signing with the San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, or Los Angeles Chargers.

Regardless of his “dream,” keeping Anderson around would be a good move for the Jets. Familiarity would benefit Sam Darnold and this offense in a number of ways. The Jets should also want a receiver to thrive alongside Darnold for years. Anderson could most certainly be that guy.

