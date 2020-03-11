New York Jets wideout Robby Anderson speaks on what it would be like to play with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

On Tuesday, Robby Anderson gave many New York Jets fans a sense of hope. The 26-year-old wide receiver, who’s slated to become a free agent, claimed he has “unfinished business” with New York while appearing on ESPN’s NFL Live. It’s unclear how much the Jets would be willing to pay him in a new deal. Nonetheless, Anderson wants to remain in East Rutherford.

But then on Wednesday morning, Anderson appeared on SportsCenter and discussed something that may contradict what he said earlier in the week. He described a dream he had that involved him playing with a certain individual, someone who’s been on the opposite side of a division rivalry since Anderson entered the league in 2016.

Pending FA Robby Anderson, appearing on @SportsCenter, said he had a dream last night that he was on the same team as Tom Brady. He said he didn’t know which team. He said it would be “a dream come true” to play with Brady. Literally, I guess. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 11, 2020

It’s hard to believe Anderson is actually hinting towards wanting to play for whoever Tom Brady signs with this offseason. Nonetheless, it’s definitely strange to say that just one day removed from claiming you want to “finish out the mission” with the Jets.

Brady is slated to become a free agent for the first time in his career. The new league year commences on March 18 at 4:00 p.m. ET. Wherever he decides to play in 2020 will arguably be the biggest and most significant story of the offseason. Some believe he’ll return to New England en route to Super Bowl title No. 7. Others believe he wants a change, which could include signing with the San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, or Los Angeles Chargers.

Regardless of his “dream,” keeping Anderson around would be a good move for the Jets. Familiarity would benefit Sam Darnold and this offense in a number of ways. The Jets should also want a receiver to thrive alongside Darnold for years. Anderson could most certainly be that guy.