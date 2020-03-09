The New York Jets have a ton of holes on their roster. That’s only made worse by three of their best players from 2019 hitting free agency.

According to Connor Hughes of The Athletic, the New York Jets will definitely have interest in re-signing Robby Anderson, Brian Poole, and Jordan Jenkins. That trio represents three of the Jets’ best players from 2019 without question.

Anderson is likely going to be the best free-agent receiver on the open market with Amari Cooper looking likely to re-sign with the Cowboys according to multiple reports. That’s going to make it incredibly hard for the Jets to sign him.

General manager Joe Douglas has a reported price that he’s not willing to go above. That price is less than the $13-15 million average annual value that Anderson is expected to command on the open market.

The good news is that Anderson’s price might be coming down. Hughes reports that the strong draft class at wide receiver could bring Anderson’s price down. If that happens, it’s possible Anderson returns at a reasonable price in the $9-10 million AAV.

Brian Poole was arguably the best slot cornerback in football in 2019. He was among the best corners in the league in 2019 in general. Re-signing him would be a huge get for the New York Jets.

Hughes is reporting that it’s not likely to happen before free agency opens. Poole’s value is currently unknown due to his lack of versatility, which is why he wants to hit the open market.

He wants to see how much he’s worth. It’s a gamble that could surely backfire if teams don’t want to pay a premium for a slot corner. If they decide they do though, it could be a huge boon for Poole.

The Jets shouldn’t be counted out yet, but Poole will hit the open market.

Jordan Jenkins is in a situation similar to Poole. The Jets have interest in bringing him back, but it won’t happen before he hits the open market.

Hughes is reporting that league executives believe Jenkins is expected to command about $10-12 million on the open market.

Jenkins is gambling on his year-over-year increases in pass-rush productivity. If his continued progression can boost his value, he could see a nice payday on the open market. It’s a safer gamble than Poole’s considering Jenkins gamble is on his play on the field rather than positional value.

Like Poole, the Jets are still in on Jenkins and shouldn’t be counted out. However, nothing is going to get done any time soon.