The attorney of New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams remains optimistic after his client’s arrest last Thursday.

Last week, New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams ran into a major issue with the law. The 22-year-old, who just wrapped up his inaugural season in the pros, was arrested at LaGuardia Airport in Queens on Thursday. Williams possessed a Glock 19 pistol, a weapon registered in Alabama but not New York.

Authorities charged Williams with criminal possession of a weapon, as he now awaits a March 25 court date. One of the only things Williams can do until then is remain optimistic, which is the exact attitude his attorney Alex Spiro is portraying.

“Mr. Williams respects and follows the law,” Spiro said, per Tyler Calvaruso of Jets Wire. “There was allegedly a technical issue with the manner in which the lawfully owned firearm was stored — and we expect the matter to be resolved shortly.”

Along with a legal penalty, Williams may also be disciplined under the NFL’s personal conduct policy. It’s unclear what either potential punishment will entail.

Off-field troubles aren’t the only issues Williams has experienced since becoming an NFL athlete. After the Jets selected him with the No. 3 overall pick in last year’s draft, Williams racked up just 28 combined tackles, four tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 13 games.

There were five separate games throughout the year where the former Alabama standout failed to record a single solo tackle. This included three consecutive matchups of such production from Weeks 10-12.