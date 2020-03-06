Rapper Lil Uzi Vert references retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning on his new album, “Eternal Atake.”

There are rare occurrences in this world, and a popular hip-hop artist referencing Eli Manning in a song is one of them.

Well, that’s exactly what happened this week.

Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert released his new album “Eternal Atake” on Friday. In the second song of the album — “Lo Mein” — he shouts out the retired New York Giants quarterback.

Early in the song, the 25-year-old rapper says “I was holding down my team like my name was Peyton…Had to make sure my brother good, Eli Manning,” per genius.com.

Of course, Lil Uzi Vert is initially referring to Peyton Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champ and the older brother of Eli. It’s a nod towards how Peyton usually led his teams to successful outcomes. Peyton carries a lifetime record of 186-79. He retired after the 2015 season, a campaign in which he won the Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos.

Lil Uzi Vert surprisingly released the long-awaited album after revealing the official cover art and tracklist just recently. The album was first speculated in July 2018, less than a year after he released his debut studio album, “Luv is Rage 2.” This is officially his second studio album, as he’s become a music sensation in just a few short years.

Eli recently called it quits after 16 seasons, four Pro Bowl appearances, and two Super Bowl MVPs. He officially retired in January by holding a press conference at the Giants field house.