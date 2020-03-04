Chefs and athletes come together to celebrate Richard Grausman, Sarabeth Levine and the amazing C-CAP Foundation.

PIER 60, NEW YORK, NY—The intersection of food and sports is a fun one. Justin Tuck, Howard Cross, and Charles Smith were some of the notable names that were on hand to sample dishes from 40 of NYC’s best restaurants during the Careers through Culinary Arts Program’s 30th Anniversary Grand Tasting Celebration.

C-CAP founder Richard Grausman was honored for his 30 years of dedication to teaching the culinary arts.

Tuck was ready to eat and drink, but first I had to quiz him about his NFL Combine numbers:

Food content dominates social media and TV much like sports does. Tim Zagat, the colorful character behind the famous Zagat restaurant review guide says “The Restaurant Chef’s are now becoming celebrities” which is 100% true.

Also honored was the lovely Sarabeth Levine of Sarabeth’s Bakery who made it clear that she doesn’t use food coloring because “I’m a purist.”