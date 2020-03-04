Legendary actor Ben Affleck swishes his performance as Jack Cunningham in his newest movie, “The Way Back.”

The Academy Award Winner plays a struggling ex-superstar basketball player who finds that there are plenty among us that have to take on personal adversities.

The #samehere movement was started by Eric Kussin, founder of the 501c3 foundation titled We’re All A Little “Crazy”. Kussin’s mission is to spread awareness of mental health and make ita part of everyday conversation. Last week the foundation hosted a private screening of the new basketball drama “The Way Back” starring Ben Affleck. In attendance was Dwight “Doc” Gooden, who himself has faced personal demons throughout his life.

While the movie may be a tad predictable, Affleck delivers a top-notch performance as Jack Cunningham, the high school basketball star who had a tough relationship with his father and years later while down on his luck has been approached to coach his old high school basketball team.

Cunningham gets off to a rocky start with the team, blowing up at the refs and having a hard time getting through to his ragtag players. Soon, however, Cunningham sees that he is not alone in his personal adversities. Many of his players have their own problems as well.

The result is a feel-good story that will make you cringe, laugh, and cry. A little “Coach Carter” mixed with “Hoosiers.”