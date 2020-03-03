The New York Giants have picked up veteran backup quarterback Alex Tanney’s option for the upcoming 2020 season.

For much of the last two years, the New York Giants have employed an intelligent backup in their quarterback room. It’s now slated to remain that way in 2020, at least for the preseason.

This week, Big Blue decided to pick up Alex Tanney’s second-year option, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. Tanney began his tenure as the team’s backup in 2018 and has appeared in one regular-season game since. The journeyman veteran relieved Eli Manning in the fourth quarter of what was the longtime quarterback’s final played game (Week 15 win over Miami).

During that lone appearance, Tanney completed his only pass attempt for one yard. In the preseason last year, he completed 24 of his 46 throws for 322 yards, two touchdowns, and three picks.

The 32-year-old has additionally spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennesee Titans (twice), Buffalo Bills, and Indianapolis Colts.

It’s clear the Giants think highly of Tanney. Despite only throwing 15 regular-season passes in his career, he’s a bright-minded individual who could still provide mentorship to the young Daniel Jones. The Duke product is entering his second NFL season looking to build off a promising rookie campaign. In 2019, Jones threw for 3,027 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Tanney signed a two-year deal worth $1.825 million prior to the 2019 season. In 2018, he played in East Rutherford on a one-year deal in which his salary was $555,000.

This upcoming season, Tanney is set to earn a base salary of $950,000.