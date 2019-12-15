The New York Giants win for the first time in nearly three months as they defeat Miami in what was likely Eli Manning’s final home game.

New York Giants 36 (3-11)

(3-11) Miami Dolphins 20 (3-11)

(3-11) NFL, Final, Box Score

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

The New York Giants put an end to their nine-game losing streak when they defeated the Miami Dolphins in an emotional game. In all likelihood, Sunday will be the last time Eli Manning leads the Giants out onto the field at MetLife Stadium.

Manning finished the game completing 20 out of 28 passes for two touchdowns and three interceptions. Manning was pulled from the game in the final moments and the fans in attendance gave him a well-deserved ovation from the fans at MetLife Stadium.

Following the game, head coach Pat Shurmur and players expressed how important it was to win for Manning and it showed on the field on Sunday.

Pat Shurmur on how important it was to get a win in what might be Eli Manning’s last game. @EliteSportsNY #NYG #GiantsPride pic.twitter.com/lzXijiv9E0 — Jason Leach (@JasonKLeach) December 15, 2019

“We’ve had some tough days, right? Some tough afternoons and this is a good one,” Shurmur said in his postgame press conference. “I think [Manning] and all the guys in the locker room will enjoy this.

“He kind of jumped — we asked him to speak and the last phrase of his little speech to the team was, ‘See ya Wednesday.’ I typically don’t do that, but today I won’t argue with him.”

After allowing the Dolphins to score the first points of the game on a Ryan Fitzpatrick 20-yard touchdown pass to DeVante Parker, the Giants responded with a 51-yard touchdown pass from Manning to Golden Tate midway through the second quarter to tie the game at seven.

The Dolphins would close out the scoring in the first half on a Jason Sanders 24-yard field goal to take a 10-7 halftime lead.

However, Miami didn’t have the lead for long. On the first possession of the second half, the Giants went 70 yards on six plays that culminated with a five-yard touchdown pass to Darius Slayton to give the Giants the 14-10 lead.

Miami would trim their deficit to 14-13 midway through the third quarter on another Sanders field goal, this time from 47 yards out.

The New York defense rose to the occasion on Sunday, even producing a couple of points on their own. Sam Beal’s one-on-one tackle produced a safety to give the Giants a huge shot of momentum.

First, Saquon Barkley scored on a one-yard touchdown run with 5:17 remaining in the third quarter to make the score 23-13.

Barkley would score again on the first play of the fourth quarter on a 10-yard touchdown run to give the Giants a commanding 30-13 lead.

The final points of the game for the Giants was done by running back Javorius Allen on a one-yard touchdown run to go up 36-13 as Aldrick Rosas missed the extra point.

The Dolphins would score the final points of the game on a Fitzpatrick 29-yard touchdown pass to Parker.

With the win, the Giants avoid a sweep at the hands of the AFC East this season, and Manning remains perfect in four career games against the Dolphins.

More importantly, the Giants put an end to their losing streak and got a much-needed win to boost the morale in the locker room.

Following the game, Shurmur would not commit to who would be the starting quarterback next week against the Washington Redskins. During his postgame press conference, Manning took the time to thank and acknowledge the fans in case this was his last start.

“I don’t know what the future is. I don’t know what lies next week, let alone down the road,” Manning told reporters. “I think it’s just — obviously, the support of the fans and their ovation and they’re chanting my name from the first snap to the end, I appreciate that, and appreciate them always.”

With the win, Manning’s regular-season win-loss record is now 117-117.