Jamal Adams is doing some recruiting for the New York Jets. This time, he’s talking to Yannick Ngakoue on Instagram.

Alright, bust out those eye emojis for this one because New York Jets fans are going to love what Jamal Adams is doing. Over the last two years, the All-Pro safety has made it clear that he wants the Jets to pursue the best of the best—including Yannick Ngakoue.

Now, he’s talking with Ngakoue in the comments of an Instagram post from the NFL.

After doing some Google research, “HMP” means “hit my phone.” So, for Jets fans who want a little offseason excitement, here you go.

The original post details a report about the Jacksonville Jaguars’ plan to use the franchise tag on Ngakoue. Clearly, the dominant pass rusher isn’t too thrilled with this news.

Ngakoue, 24, stated that he has no desire in signing a long-term deal with Jacksonville and the use of the franchise tag gives the Jaguars the opportunity to trade him and recoup some value.

“The Jaguars are aware I no longer have interest in signing a long-term contract in Jacksonville,” Ngakoue wrote on Twitter. “Duval, I love you and gave you guys everything I got. I’m thankful for the journey and look forward to continuing my career elsewhere.”

Although it’s unclear if the Jets—other than Adams of course—are interested in Ngakoue, he would be a huge boost to the team’s pass-rushing. The one-time Pro Bowler racked up 37.5 sacks in four years with the Jaguars.

The Jets have the draft capital to make an enticing offer to Jacksonville, but general manager Joe Douglas seems intent on fixing the offensive line first and foremost. More to come on this developing story.