New York Jets Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams reveals the three free agents he wants the team to pursue this offseason.

With NFL free agency right around the corner, the New York Jets must figure out which potential additions they should target. Luckily for them, there’s a plethora of players who could be looking for new teams this offseason.

There’s a limited amount of cap room to dish out though, so the Jets will need to choose wisely. It’s unclear how many free agents they’ll even consider signing, but Jamal Adams still revealed the top three guys on his wish list when discussing the subject at the NFL Combine.

“I’d definitely go for [Jadeveon] Clowney, pass-rusher man. That’s a safety’s best friend,” Adams said, courtesy of NFL Network. “But definitely Clowney, [Yannick Ngakoue] down in Jacksonville, he’s a beast. Dante Fowler, I mean there are so many guys coming out right now in free agency that we can sure use coming off that end. I’m going to be competing as far as the sacks, don’t get it twisted.”

Any of the three aforementioned individuals would bolster a Jets pass-rush that struggled mightily in 2019. New York finished 23rd in the league with 35 total sacks on the year. Linebacker Jordan Jenkins led the team with a career-high eight sacks, while Adams came in second with a career-high 6.5.

Fowler would arguably be the best acquisition out of the three. This past year, he racked up 58 total tackles with 16 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits, and 11.5 sacks through a full season with the Los Angeles Rams.

The NFL free agency period begins on Wednesday, March 18 at 4:00 p.m. ET.