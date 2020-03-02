The New York Giants reportedly won’t pursue pending free agent quarterback Tom Brady prior to the 2020 season.

This offseason, future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. The longtime New England Patriot — who’s won six Super Bowls with the organization — will test the market and could end up on a new team. Brady has been with the Pats since his rookie season in 2000.

With that said, there are numerous teams that could be eyeing Brady as their next starting quarterback. The New York Giants are reportedly not on that list though.

After reports suggested that the Giants may be interested in uniting with the man they’ve defeated twice on the biggest stage, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer states that Big Blue will not be pursuing him.

It makes sense, especially due to the fact that the Giants already employ their hopeful quarterback of the future. Daniel Jones will be entering his second season in 2020 looking to build off his 3,027-yard, 24-touchdown rookie campaign.

Brady would be a good option as any to provide mentorship for Jones, but having the Duke product sit on the bench in year No. 2 is a move the organization would be reluctant to make.

In 2020, Brady missed out on the Pro Bowl for the first time since 2008. During that season, he sat for 15 games after tearing his ACL and MCL in Week 1.

The free agency period will begin on Wednesday, March 18 at 4:00 p.m. ET. The decision Brady makes will arguably be the most significant story of the entire offseason.