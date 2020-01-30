From seemingly out of nowhere, the New York Giants and New York Jets both have reported interest in signing legendary QB Tom Brady.

The Dale & Keef Show, a radio program in the New England area, is reporting that Tom Brady has received interest from 11 teams.

The three teams that they were able to identify are the Washington Redskins, New York Giants and New York Jets.

TIMEOUT!@DaleEArnold came equipped with the #Scoops today: – The Tom Brady mural on the TB12 store at Patriot place was taken down Monday

– 11 teams have indicated to the Brady camp that there is some interest

– Three of those teams are the Redskins, Jets, and Giants pic.twitter.com/2NBfkx9tL9 — Dale & Keefe (@DaleKeefeWEEI) January 29, 2020

There have been serious questions about Brady’s future since his season ended. Rumors have been running rampant about where his next stop might be. Few would have guessed the Meadowlands.

Both the Jets and the Giants have young QBs at the helm. It doesn’t seem to make sense that they would have interest in Brady. That is unless he’s willing to take a backup job and mentor a young QB, which seems highly unlikely.

Brady will be able to get an incredibly high paying salary to start somewhere next season. He’s too good and too legendary to be relegated to the bench.

That said there is some sanity to the report. The Giants’ new head coach was with the New Patriots from 2012-2019. He could want to bring Brady in and redshirt Jones for a year. That way he could learn from Brady and grow without any pressure.

From the Jets point of the view, Adam Gase is on the hot seat. He likely needs to make the playoffs to keep his job past 2020. As much the Jets love Darnold he isn’t ready to carry a team yet. That’s something he could learn from Brady.

If the Jets are looking to make a playoff run in 2020, it’s possible that they choose Brady over Sam Darnold.

It also shouldn’t be overlooked that Brady sold his Massachusets home prior to the 2019 season and moved to Greenwich, Connecticut. It seems like he wants a change, but doesn’t want to go too far from his comfort zone. Playing in New Jersey would fit that description.