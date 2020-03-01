The New York Giants are apparently searching for a “Michael Strahan-type player,” whether that’s through the draft or free agency.

From a pass-rushing standpoint, the New York Giants have struggled mightily over the past few years. Big Blue finished 22nd in the league last year with 36 sacks and tied for 30th in 2018 with just 30 sacks. For an organization that’s employed the likes of Lawrence Taylor and Michael Strahan, it’s simply been an embarrassment.

But this offseason, the Giants are looking for someone that reminds them of one of the aforementioned greats. According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, New York is searching for a “Michael Strahan-type player,” which could be done through the draft or free agency.

As for the incoming rookies, one player to keep an eye on is Notre Dame’s Julian Okwara. The 22-year-old — whose brother Romeo played for the Giants from 2016-17 — racked up 15.5 sacks during his tenure with the Fighting Irish (35 total games).

Sadly — unless Tua Tagovailoa ends up in Washington and the Lions like Ohio State corner Jeffrey Okudah — don’t expect the Giants to have a shot at Chase Young. The Buckeye was a unanimous All-American and a first-team All-Big Ten selection this past year after having recorded 16.5 sacks through 12 games.

A significant free-agent target may be Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who recorded eight sacks through 15 games this past year. The Giants may be reluctant to spend a whole lot of money on him though, especially if they decide to ink Leonard Williams to a long-term deal.