The New York Giants reportedly have parted ways with tight end Isaiah Searight after he spent just one season with the organization.

Parting ways with tight ends already seems to be a recurring theme for the New York Giants this offseason.

Along with cutting Scott Simonson, Big Blue reportedly has also decided to release Isaiah Searight. The former Fordham University tight end spent just one season with the Giants and participated in zero regular-season games.

TEs Scott Simonson and Isaiah Searight were released by the Giants today, per the transaction wire. Procedural formality for both, since Simonson and Searight passed physicals yesterday, which prompted their release from IR.

Both are now free agents. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) February 24, 2020

Searight suffered a hamstring injury during last year’s training camp. This led to the Giants waiving him with an injury designation. Not a single team claimed Searight, which caused him to be placed on New York’s injured reserve list.

He didn’t rack up any statistics in the preseason prior to the injury. The NFL additionally suspended Searight for four games due to a violation of the league’s drug policy.

Prior to entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent, Searight played 44 total games across four years at Fordham. During that span, he caught 89 balls for 1,119 yards and 10 touchdowns. Arguably his best season came during his senior campaign when he racked up 42 receptions for 479 yards and four scores through 11 games.

It’s unclear if anyone will give Searight a shot prior to the upcoming 2020 season.

At the moment, the Giants possess numerous tight ends that could be of assistance to the offensive gameplan. When healthy, Evan Engram is still an extremely athletic and versatile option. Rhett Ellison and Kaden Smith could also step up if needed. The latter put together a very promising rookie campaign, catching 31 balls for 268 yards and three scores through nine games.