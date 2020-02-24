The New York Giants reportedly have released tight end Scott Simonson, who played in just five games with the team last year.

In 2019, the New York Giants employed a plethora of tight ends. Evan Engram, Rhett Ellison, and Kaden Smith all saw playing time and were reliable when healthy. The latter showed a ton of promise in his inaugural pro season.

Essentially hidden within that group though was Scott Simonson, who played in five games after the Giants re-signed him in November. He was with New York during the preseason before hitting injured reserve, which led to his release with an injury settlement in September.

And now, he’ll be leaving the organization once again. According to a report from Field Yates of ESPN, the Giants have released Simonson ahead of the 2020 campaign.

The Giants have released veteran TE Scott Simonson, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 24, 2020

In two seasons with Big Blue (21 games, five starts), Simonson caught a total of 11 balls for 97 yards and one score. Prior to his stay in East Rutherford, Simonson spent time with the Panthers from 2015-16. He caught one pass for 10 yards across 14 games (one start) with Carolina.

The 27-year-old originally signed with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Assumption College (Worcester, Massachusetts) in 2014. Simonson’s tenure out West lasted from 2014-15. He played in just four games during the 2014 campaign and didn’t record any receptions.

Simonson was only on the field with the Giants offense for 72 snaps last year. He saw the majority of his playing time on special teams, portraying his talents across 92 snaps in those regards.