ESPN NFL Draft analysts Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr. have differing opinions on New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

This past year, Daniel Jones put together a promising campaign as the New York Giants rookie quarterback. He showed signs of extreme potential by finishing numerous games with four or more touchdown passes. But there were also some downsides to his play, like his turnover-based issues (12 picks, 11 fumbles lost).

Because of all this, many individuals possess differing opinions over the man hoping to be Big Blue’s next franchise quarterback. This includes ESPN NFL Draft analysts Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr., who went back-and-forth on the young quarterback during a recent episode of the “First Draft” podcast.

Things got heated between McShay and Kiper when it comes to discussing Daniel Jones. Called each other "delusional" pic.twitter.com/pN8WlHwIix — Billy M (@BillyM_91) February 21, 2020

It all started when Kiper said, “The Giants have a franchise quarterback, so now they just have to build the [offensive] line up.”

McShay then quickly added, “according to Mel Kiper.”

Kiper responded, “let’s face it, you didn’t like him coming in so you’re going to ride this false narrative through his career.”

“It is honestly one of the most surprising things, and it shouldn’t be because I’ve worked with you for so long now, going on 15 years,” McShay said thereafter. “It still is so shocking to me because I thought this was going to be an easy one. Like yeah it’s his rookie year, but he clearly didn’t play as well as I thought.”

Kiper then seemed to be dumbfounded over McShay’s comments even more.

“Are you delusional? You’ve got to be dreaming, delusional or drinking something other than your bottle of water,” he said.

Jones recorded 3,027 yards and 24 touchdowns with a 61.9% completion rate during his inaugural season in the pros. With the organization struggling as a whole, Jones went 3-9 as a starter during a season where Big Blue finished 4-12.

What was big for Jones was that he was able to learn and experience mentorship from longtime quarterback Eli Manning. The two-time Super Bowl MVP played his final season in 2019 before retiring this past January. Jones was thus able to receive pointers all year long from a guy who’s been around the block a few times.

The Giants and their fans are hoping for a consistent improvement from Jones moving forward. Next season should reveal a whole lot regarding his overall direction as a player.