Doctson, 27, is a former first-round pick, chosen 22nd overall by the Washington Redskins in 2016. He earned his first-round status with 179 receptions worth 2,784 yards and 29 touchdowns over three years at TCU after a single season with Wyoming. Those latter two marks continue to stand as program records with Fort Worth.

Doctson led the Redskins with six touchdown receptions in 2017. Over three years, he picked up 81 receptions for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns. Washington declined their fifth-year option on Doctson last season and outright released him last August.

He signed with the Minnesota Vikings shortly after but spent much of his brief tenure on injured reserve with a hamstring issue. Doctson would partake in one game with the Vikings, their 27-23 win over the Denver Broncos in November. The receiver played seven snaps but recorded no receptions. He would be released by Minnesota shortly afterward.

The Mansfield, TX native’s best NFL performance came in December 2018 against the Jets’ New York brethren. Doctson tallied 84 yards for the Redskins in a 40-16 loss to the Giants.

This new deal with the Jets will reunite Doctson with former Washington teammate and fellow receiver Jamison Crowder. The latter earned 833 yards and six touchdowns on 78 receptions, leading the team in each category.

The signing of Doctson gives the Jets depth in a position that desperately needed it. Crowder is under contract, as are Quincy Enunwa, Josh Bellamy, Vyncint Smith, and Braxton Berrios. However, big decisions are looming with Robby Anderson and Demaryius Thomas set to hit free agency. It was reported earlier this month that the Jets were “highly unlikely” to re-sign Anderson, the team’s leading receiver since his arrival in 2016.

