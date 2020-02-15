The New York Jets are “highly unlikely” to bring back wide receiver Robby Anderson for the 2020 season, per a report.

This past year, the New York Jets saw decent production from wideout Robby Anderson. The fourth-year receiver caught 52 balls for 779 yards and five touchdowns, portraying his talents in all 16 games.

But there’s a chance Anderson may not be stepping onto the field for Gang Green next season. The latest reports state that the Jets are “highly unlikely” to re-sign Anderson ahead of the 2020 campaign.

Last year, Anderson played on a one-year, $3.095 million deal. It’s unclear how much money he will ask for in his next contract.

In four seasons with the Jets (62 games), Anderson has racked up 207 receptions for a total of 3,059 yards and 20 touchdowns. He’s additionally carried the ball nine times for 47 yards. Arguably his best campaign came in 2017 when he caught 63 balls for 941 yards and seven scores. All three statistics are still single-season career-highs for him.

The foundation of the Jets receiving corps for next season is still unclear. Quincy Enunwa’s future with the team is also unknown at this time, being that he missed nearly all of 2019 with a neck injury. Enunwa additionally missed all of 2017 with the same type of setback, so decisions will definitely need to be made.

Regardless of who’s around in 2020, this Jets receiving corps will need to step up and provide much assistance for Sam Darnold. The young quarterback — who’s entering his third NFL season — is improving but still needs to develop.