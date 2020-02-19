Cleveland Browns wideout Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly feels the New York Jets would be an ideal landing spot if he’s involved in a trade.

Prior to the 2019 campaign, the New York Giants decided to send wideout Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland for multiple picks along with safety Jabrill Peppers. OBJ’s tenure with the team that drafted him thus ended after five seasons and three Pro Bowl appearances.

With a new team in a new city, Beckham didn’t produce like he did in East Rutherford. Odell caught 74 balls for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns in his inaugural season with the Browns. All were career-lows (minimum 12 games).

That being said, there’s a chance Cleveland could trade Beckham prior to the 2020 campaign. And if that were to be the case, Beckham would view the New York Jets as a potential landing spot, per a source close to SportsIllustrated.com’s Kristian Dyer.

Beckham would thus team up with a young quarterback in Sam Darnold and an offensive-minded head coach in Adam Gase. He’d also receive the opportunity to portray his talents alongside three-time Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell (barring a trade).

Beckham is under contract with the Browns for four more seasons. He signed his current deal (five years, $90 million) prior to the 2018 campaign while still with the Giants. His base salary for the upcoming season will be $14 million.

Throughout his six-year career (75 games), Beckham has racked up 464 total receptions for 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns. His past efforts have twice earned him a spot on the AP All-Pro second team.