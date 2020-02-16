The DC Defenders trolled the New York Guardians on Twitter over a spelling mistake after Saturday’s blowout victory.

Week 2 for the New York Guardians didn’t go as well as Week 1 did. The team suffered the first loss of their existence, failing to score against the DC Defenders in a 27-0 defeat.

Quarterback Matt McGloin called out the “whole entire game plan” at halftime before throwing a pick-six and heading to the bench. Overall, it wasn’t a banner game for New York’s XFL franchise, and the Defenders Twitter account added insult to injury thereafter.

When the Guardians arrived in DC, they tweeted that they were “Ready to show the Nation’s Capitol what we’re made of.” Of course, the Capitol is the building, and Washington, DC is the nation’s capital, a mistake the Defenders noticed.

Sending you home with the L and an english lesson. Capitol: The building

Capital: Washington, D.C. https://t.co/ro2QUwIpFW — DC Defenders (@XFLDefenders) February 15, 2020

It’s the XFL ladies and gentlemen. A league featuring in-game interviews of players, 3-point conversion attempts, and team’s roasting each other for spelling mistakes on Twitter.

The Guardians’ first-ever loss was a brutal one, as DC showed no mercy on the field and even less on the internet.

McGloin finished the defeat with 44 yards, zero touchdowns, and two picks on 8-of-19 passing. Mekale McKay emerged as the team’s leading receiver, catching three balls for 30 yards. Defensive end Bunmi Rotimi led New York with seven combined tackles.

The Guardians visit the St. Louis BattleHawks in Week 3. The undefeated Defenders, on the other hand, will hit the road for the first time when they take on the Los Angeles Wildcats.