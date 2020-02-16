Just hours after trading Andy Greene, the New Jersey Devils continued their fire sale by sending Blake Coleman to Tampa.

It’s been a busy Sunday for the New Jersey Devils, which started with them trading defenseman Andy Greene to the New York Islanders. And now, the team has sent center Blake Coleman to the Tampa Bay Lighting for left winger Nolan Foote and a first-round draft pick.

TRADE ALERT: The #NJDevils have acquired Nolan Foote and a first-round pick from Tampa Bay, in exchange for Blake Coleman.https://t.co/SjslAGr1Bg — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 17, 2020

The Devils selected Coleman with the No. 75 overall pick in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. After four years of college hockey at Miami University and parts of two seasons in the AHL, New Jersey called him up during the 2016-17 campaign.

Coleman has played 57 games this year, recording 21 goals and 10 assists. He will now join a playoff-bound Tampa Bay squad who’s just three points behind the Boston Bruins for the top spot in the Atlantic Division.

While losing Coleman will hurt now, landing Foote and a first-round pick is a massive haul for New Jersey. Tampa Bay selected Foote in the first round of the 2019 draft. He’s spent this season with the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League.

The 19-year-old has undergone a strong WHL season. Overall, he’s recorded 15 goals with 18 assists in just 26 games.

With the trades of Taylor Hall, Greene, and Coleman, the Devils are clearly preparing for another rebuilding stage. The team had an aggressive offseason, trading for All-Star defenseman P.K. Subban and landing Jack Hughes with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Nonetheless, they remain at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division.

There’s a good chance New Jersey isn’t done making moves. The NHL trade deadline arrives on Feb. 24.