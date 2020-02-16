The New Jersey Devils are sending Andy Greene across state lines in a deal with a major rival, the New York Islanders.

With the NHL trade deadline quickly approaching, the New Jersey Devils have made their first deal of the month. On Sunday, the team sent defenseman Andy Greene to the New York Islanders in exchange for a second-round draft pick and defenseman David Quenneville.

Greene, 37, has spent his entire 14-season NHL career with the Devils. He ranks seventh in team history in games played and was named the 11th team captain in franchise history in 2015.

This season, the defenseman has scored two goals with nine assists for 11 points in 53 games.

“Andy has been a bedrock for the Devils franchise for the past 14 years and an exceptional leader in my time here,” said Devils interim general manager Tom Fitzgerald. “I constantly communicated with Andy throughout this process to make sure he was comfortable with the decision, as it was not one I took lightly. We thank him for all that he’s done on and off the ice for the organization, and wish him, his wife, Rachel, and sons, Colton and Maddox all the best.”

With Greene bound for Long Island, the Devils add a second-round pick giving them a total of seven selections for the 2021 NHL Draft.

They also added defenseman David Quenneville who was drafted by the Islanders in the seventh round in 2016. He has yet to appear in an NHL game, spending his entire career bouncing between the ECHL and AHL.

This season, Quenneville is struggling. After 18 games in the AHL with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, he was sent down to the Islanders’ ECHL affiliate in Worcester.

The Devils announced that Quenneville will report to their AHL affiliate in Binghamton. This trade could be the first of many made by the Devils before the Feb. 24 trade deadline.