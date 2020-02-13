Former New Jersey Devils player Mattias Tedenby was a huge disappointment, but his Sidney Crosby-like goal overseas is phenomenal.

Believe it or not, but Mattias Tedenby still plays professional ice hockey. The former New Jersey Devils first-round draft pick (2008) broke headlines for the hockey community after he scored a Sidney Crosby-like goal on a penalty shot.

The former Devils’ top prospect, turned bust, reminded fans that he can still score a sweet goal when it’s just one-on-one with a goaltender.

“Sweet” might be an understatement for this tally and perhaps Crosby and other NHLers should take notes from Tedenby.

🏒⚪🔵 Ci sono voluti 18 rigori per decidere la sfida tra Davos ed Ambrì. A risolvere la contesa ci ha pensato Tedenby con questa magia #HCD #HCAP #NLA #Shootout pic.twitter.com/LynhTgDAMC — Sport RSI (@RSIsport) February 13, 2020

One of the biggest busts in Devils’ history displayed a few highlight-reel goals during his short tenure with New Jersey. Tedenby was an asset during a shootout when he scored on a penalty shot (which happened during his rookie season) and that was about it, unfortunately.

The 5-foot-10—arguably 5-foot-8—forward spent parts of four seasons with the Devils before the left-handed shot departed for the Swedish Elite League. His rookie campaign was during the 2010-11 season, which also went down as one of the worst starts in team history.

The 24-overall-selection was supposed to fulfill a new and exciting era of Devils hockey while portraying a mix of Patrik Elias and Zach Parise. It seemed that he wasn’t fit for the NHL, or it’s arguable that at the time, then general manager Lou Lamoriello and head coach Pete DeBoer squashed any hope of developing Tedenby the right way.

A native of Sweden, he currently skates for HC Davos in Switzerland’s top professional league. The 29-year-old has 16 goals and 16 helpers on the year in 41 games played.

Tedenby left fans hanging and disappointed after his brief stint with New Jersey, but now fans are scratching their heads and asking “Where was this when he played for us?”