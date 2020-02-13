For the second time, this offseason the New York Giants have been connected to a free agent pursuit for superstar quarterback Tom Brady.

Could the New York Giants be gearing up to make a run at legendary quarterback Tom Brady? The New England Patriots have announced that they will allow Brady to hit free agency this year.

The Giants don’t seem like an obvious fit for Brady. They have a young potential franchise quarterback in Daniel Jones who should be getting playing time. Even if they were willing to bench Jones the Giants are nowhere near ready to make a playoff run.

That hasn’t stopped the rumors from trickling in. Just two weeks ago a major radio show in Boston reported that the Giants were one of the 11 teams to show early interest in the quarterback. Now things have been kicked up a notch.

Boston radio host Scott Zolak reports that he was told by a source “Don’t fall asleep on the New York Giants.” With two separate reports of the Giants’ interest in Brady, this is becoming something to watch.

It’s possible that general manager Dave Gettleman is feeling the heat and wants to do everything he can to make a playoff push. Bringing in Brady to play over Jones would certainly help with that effort, in the short term.

Is it possible that Brady would be willing to take a backup job to mentor Jones? Almost certainly not considering his projected contract number.

It’s always important to take any offseason rumor with a grain of salt and this one is no exception. Still, Brady is a major star while the Giants have a ton of cap space and a general manager on the hot seat. Stranger things have certainly happened in similar scenarios.