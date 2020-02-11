New York Jets and Giants quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones go head-to-head in a game of “Truth or Cornhole.”

Earlier this month, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold and New York Giants passer Daniel Jones participated in a cornhole match in Miami that Darnold won. During their time together in Miami, the two also engaged in a friendly game of “Truth or Cornhole,” set up by USA Today’s SportsPulse and hosted by Mackenzie Salmon.

The two contestants would pick either “truth” or “cornhole”. If they picked “cornhole,” they would have to throw the bag. If it landed in the hole, they would get three points. On the board was worth two points and if it landed off the board, the person who threw it would have to say something nice about the other. If they picked “truth” they would have to answer a question but could select “cornhole” if they did not want to answer. The first to 21 points wins.

Jones quickly fell behind when his bag landed off the board and he chose to compliment Darnold’s cornhole skills. This happened another time, and Jones said Darnold has great hair.

The questions they answered for “truth” were entertaining. When asked about the worst part of living in New York, Darnold responded with the weather because of the harsh winters. This answer was not surprising considering Darnold’s California roots.

Jones was given the real tough questions of the pair. When asked about an awkward moment with Eli Manning, the young quarterback said his recently-retired mentor refused to go out with him the night before.

Darnold was asked to name the most overrated musical artist but he chose “cornhole” because he didn’t want to start any “Twitter beef.” Salmon asked Jones who his current celebrity crush is, but Jones also opted to go with “cornhole.”

After a few more back-and-forths, Darnold ended up winning the game 21-11. Cornhole clearly isn’t one of Jones’ strong suits.

The two New York quarterbacks are building a solid friendship despite the fact that they’re crosstown rivals. Watching them compete in one of the country’s biggest markets for years to come is going to be fun.