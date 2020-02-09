Defensive lineman Leonard Williams, who the New York Giants traded for in October, is reportedly seeking $15 million per year.

This past October, Dave Gettleman made one of his more questionable moves as the New York Giants general manager. He ultimately decided to give the New York Jets two future draft picks (2020 third-round and 2021 fifth-round selections) for Leonard Williams. It was a weird trade, being that the Giants shouldn’t be giving up future picks when rebuilding and because Williams’ contract was expiring.

And now that Williams will become a free agent, the Giants must try to figure out a potential long-term deal for the defensive lineman. It’s unclear how much they’d want to pay him. But if it were up to Williams, he’d reportedly wish for $15 million per year.

If the Giants do re-sign him prior to the new league year (4:00 p.m. ET on March 18), then that fifth-round pick given to the Jets will become a fourth-round pick.

Whether they come to terms with Williams or not, the Giants won’t win this trade in the long run.

If they let him walk, then they essentially gave up picks for a rental player, which doesn’t make sense considering the Giants weren’t contenders in 2019. But if they re-sign him, they’d still be giving up two picks and a whole lot of cap room. Neither are good signs for a team that’s won just 12 games in three years.

After coming over to Big Blue, Williams played in eight games (five starts). He racked up 26 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, and .5 sacks during that span.