Former New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur sees similarities between quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Drew Lock.

This past year, Pat Shurmur had the privilege of working with a young quarterback in Daniel Jones. The now-former New York Giants head coach was part of the organization that selected him No. 6 overall in the 2019 draft. The Duke product went on to throw for 3,027 yards and 24 touchdowns in his inaugural pro season.

Now, Shurmur will be able to develop another young quarterback by the name of Drew Lock. Shurmur accepted a job to be the Denver Broncos offensive coordinator in January after the Giants fired him in December.

It’s a familiar situation for the 54-year-old coach, and he ultimately sees similarities between the two quarterbacks.

“Skill sets are very similar. They can throw the ball well. They can move around well,” Shurmur said at a press conference on Thursday, per Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk. “You saw flashes of really good football from both of them this year.”

Shurmur additionally mentioned how the Giants possessed a “very, very high opinion” of Lock, who the Broncos took in the second round of the 2019 draft. So if that’s the case, why did Big Blue select Jones instead?

Shurmur notes that at the end of the day, it was an “organization decision.”

Lock played and started in each of the Broncos’ final five games last year. During that span, he conjured up a 4-1 record as a starter while completing 64.1% of his throws for seven touchdowns and three picks.

Arguably his best game came in the Week 14 win over Houston. During that matchup, Lock completed 22 of his 27 throws for 309 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.