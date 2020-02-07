Legendary New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is enjoying post-retirement life at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Last month, two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning decided to call it quits after 16 seasons. Four Pro Bowl appearances and 117 career wins later, the longtime New York Giant is riding off into the sunset.

That “ride” led straight to the golf course though, which is where Eli may be spending many of his post-retirement days. This week, he and brother Peyton are taking part in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Eli took the time to discuss his experience in the pro-am thus far.

“Just a lot of fun, it’s my first time playing in this tournament,” Manning told The Golf Channel after the first round. “I was a little nervous coming in, you know, I’m a rookie. I’m a rookie, I thought I might get hazed a little bit. I was surprised I had any golf balls left in my bag. I thought big bro would probably remove those from my bag.”

Eli also cracked a joke while speaking on his golf game, suggesting he had more opportunities to work on his skills this past football season.

“I had a lot more free time than I wanted to also, so took advantage of it,” he said.

This, of course, refers to the Giants benching him for rookie Daniel Jones. After Manning started the first two games of the season (both defeats), the Duke product took over.

Jones started every single game thereafter with the exception of two. Eli started the Week 14 and 15 games due to a high ankle sprain that forced Jones to watch from the sideline.

Eli retires having thrown for 57,023 yards and 366 touchdowns throughout his career. Both statistics are ranked seventh all-time in their respective categories.