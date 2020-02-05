Free-agent linebacker Kyle Van Noy possesses high praise for newly-hired New York Giants head coach Joe Judge.

This past January, the New York Giants made their third head-coaching hire in the last four years. They ultimately decided to go with Joe Judge to lead the staff, an individual who’s never head coached at any level. Judge previously spent eight years with the New England Patriots (three as a special teams assistant and five as a special teams coordinator).

Despite the fact that Judge is a rookie in this new position, many individuals around the league have confidence that he’ll be able to bring this organization back to their winning ways.

This includes free-agent linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who spent the last 3.5 seasons with Judge in Foxborough.

“He’s a ball of energy,” Van Noy said in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “If he can take his energy he has and consistently, each and every day, line it up with that positive energy and not go, ‘Woo woo,’ all over the place, I think they’re going to be really, really good because he’s a really good coach.

“That’s not me selling him, that’s just straight fact. He loves football.”

This past season was the final year of Van Noy’s most recent deal. That being said, his future in New England is currently uncertain.

Nonetheless, did Van Noy actually hint on where he wants to play next?

“I’m excited for [Judge] with the Giants,” he said. “Go Giants, right?”

In 15 games (all starts) for the Pats in 2019, Van Noy racked up 56 combined tackles, 6.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

The addition of him could be beneficial for Big Blue from a pass-rushing standpoint. New York finished 22nd in the league last year with 36 total sacks.