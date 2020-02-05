Trade rumors have been flying about New York Jets’ RB Le’Veon Bell since the trade deadline. Bell’s confident it’s all noise.

The New York Jets reportedly came close to trading Le’Veon Bell at the trade deadline. They were in discussions with multiple teams, but nothing came together due to Bell’s large contract.

That shouldn’t be as big an issue this offseason. The dead cap on the deal is significantly smaller and the contract is only for three more years. It would make sense that Bell would be easier to move.

Despite that logic, Le’Veon Bell doesn’t believe he’s going anywhere. He told TMZ on Tuesday, “Jets for four more years unless something drastic changes.” Bell likely meant three years since his contract is only for three more years. However, the point stands.

He doesn’t think he’s going anywhere unless there’s a big change. That could mean anything. His relationship with Adam Gase is good, so that’s not likely to force him out.

Maybe the New York Jets get an offer they can’t refuse. Considering Bell doesn’t play a premium position and is coming off a down year, that doesn’t make sense. That said, it only takes one team to overpay.

At this point, Bell being moved doesn’t seem likely. He’s a key piece to the New York Jets future. They need to be surrounding young quarterback Sam Darnold with pieces not trading them away.

Look for the New York Jets to build around Bell and Darnold by building the offensive line this offseason. That’s the most likely course of action and it’ll make everyone on that offense better.