New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell claims there’s no friction between him and head coach Adam Gase, despite reports to the contrary.

Wait a moment… the world’s not caving in around the New York Jets facility over at Florham Park, NJ?

If you were to be dropped in from space for the first time in your life at any point during this past football season, you would have thought the Jets were winless bunch whose disgrace couldn’t be matched in a million years.

But despite the media’s relentless nature, Adam Gase’s squad won six of its last eight games, finishing 7-9. What’s more, is the team’s stud back claims there’s no friction between him and his head coach, despite so many reports to the contrary.

“Me and coach Gase had our exit meeting,” Le’Veon Bell says, via TMZ, who caught up with him down in Miami. “It was fine, so we straight. Yeah, we good.”

Bell, who turns 28 this month, is currently down in Miami after putting on an album-release party Monday night at Rockwell Miami. It’s the same venue that’s hosted two of his prior hip-hop events, and, this time, it comes one day after the Super Bowl.

Bell understands the situation. The media’s insistence of blowing things entirely out of proportion won’t stop in New York. He and Gase both realize what they face together.

“Everybody blowing everything out of proportion,” Bell says. “Water under the bridge — we’re fine. We good … Jets for four more years unless something drastic changes.”

The Jets back is coming off the worst season of his professional career, mainly due to a complete lack of infrastructure. Running back is a position completely dependent on the five-man unit leading the way.

The last time the Jets drafted a first-round offensive lineman happened in 2006 (Nick Mangold, D’Brickashaw Ferguson). Joe Douglas is looking to change that this offseason.