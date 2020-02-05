D’Angelo Russell’s facing the Brooklyn Nets for the first time, but this doesn’t have the feel of a typical revenge game.

NBA fans love “revenge games” where there is significant bad blood on both sides. That’s not the case in D’Angelo Russell‘s first crack at the Brooklyn Nets since joining the Golden State Warriors.

In fact, the Brooklyn Brigade, a group of dedicated Nets fans, serenaded Russell with chants of “Thank you D-Lo!” in his first game back in Brooklyn.

Nets fans chanting “Thank you D-Lo!” D’Angelo Russell will always be loved in Brooklyn. (via @APOOCH) #WeGoHard pic.twitter.com/3GUlbPmOc7 — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) February 6, 2020

This is the kind of love Brooklyn fans will always have for Russell. Ironically enough, his rise to stardom paved the way for the team to sign Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in free agency.

Russell was the catalyst behind Brooklyn’s surprising rise to the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and the point guard was rewarded with his first All-Star appearance.

In his first season with the Warriors, Russell is averaging 23.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. Unfortunately, he won’t be able to will the Warriors into the playoff picture as he did in Brooklyn last year.

Despite Russell’s emergence as a star, he might be on the move to the fourth team of his relatively short career. There are multiple reports that the New York Knicks are still in pursuit of the one-time All-Star and the Minnesota Timberwolves have long coveted the dynamic guard.

If Russell landed with Brooklyn’s crosstown rival, that might be the only way Nets fans wouldn’t cheer the lefty point guard when he comes back to Barclays Center. For what it’s worth, the Knicks and Nets have finished their season series. Therefore, if a trade happens, the Brooklyn Brigade won’t have to deal with that dilemma until next season.