New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell lights up Miami with an album release party a day after Super Bowl 54.

Le’Veon Bell is a man who oftentimes marches to the beat of his own, very unique, drum. Take Super Bowl 54 into consideration.

While so many events preceded the big game in Miami, hosted by Sports Illustrated, Barstool Sports, Shaquille O’Neal and others, the New York Jets hip-hop running back decided to flip the script.

Bell put on an album release party after the Kansas City Chiefs knocked off the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20.

On Monday night, Bell took to Rockwell Miami nightclub to celebrate the release of his new “Catch Me If You Can” album.

If the scenery looks familiar, don’t be surprised. Rockwell Miami also hosted Bell’s musical showcases twice prior—his first-ever EP-release party for “My Side of Things” (September 2018), as well as his “Life’s a Gamble” exclusive album release party (March 2019).

Bell, who will turn 28 on Feb. 18, is a man who signed a mega four-year deal last spring and followed it up with the worst season of his NFL career in his first season with the Jets. He rushed for just 789 yards and three scores on 245 rushes, while going for 461 yards and a touchdown on 66 total grabs.

His final 3.2 yards-per-carry mark over 15 games is a far cry from what he did in Pittsburgh with the Steelers.

Much has been made about Bell’s future. Remember, it was Mike Maccagnan who signed Bell to the big running back deal last spring. Without Maccagnan in the Florham Park building, it’s uncertain what will happen moving forward.

Until activities start to ramp up for Gotham Green, its hip-hop back will continue to do his offseason thing. Le’Veon Bell is living that nightlife so many artists needs to take head-on when given the opportunity.

And yeah, he’ll continue to do so at the beat of his own drum.