Despite a rough night, Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs caught fire and knocked off the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54.

San Francisco 49ers 20 (2-1)

(2-1) Kansas City Chiefs 31 (3-0)

(3-0) Super Bowl 54, Final, Box Score

Hard Rock Cafe, Miami Gardens, FLA

No more waiting for Andy Reid. No more heartache for Kansas City Chiefs fans. The team mostly intertwined with the old AFL has finally put an end to the organization’s championship drought.

Thanks to a furious 10-point comeback that saw the Chiefs put up 21 unanswered points in the final 6:14 of the game, Kansas City now brings the Vince Lombardi back to town.

A Damien Williams 38-yard scamper on second down with 1:12 to in regulation capped it for the AFC side.

The former Miami Dolphins back finished with 104 yards rushing on 17 attempts and 29 yards on four receptions. He also tallied his team’s last two touchdowns, including the go-ahead touchdown with just 2:44 to go in the fourth quarter.

Despite taking a 10-3 lead, Reid’s team completely shut down, allowing the Niners to go up 20-10. The worst part was Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes’s overall play for most of the night. The 2018 league MVP wasn’t himself.

While the Niners four-man pass rush did some damage (four sacks), Mahomes made life difficult by staring down the rush instead of making quick, decisive decisions. He wanted to break the pocket constantly and it put him in a serious funk to the point his aiming of the ball became visible.

In the end, finding themselves down 10 and in hurry-up mode forced Mahomes and the Chiefs to just sling it. A deep chunk to Tyreek Hill on third down really kickstarted things (eventually resulting in the first fourth-quarter score, a Travis Kelce one-yard touchdown grab with 6:13 to go).

Kelce finished with 43 yards and that touchdown on six grabs. Another man who came up huge was Sammy Watkins, who tallied 98 yards on five grabs.

As for Mahomes, that fourth quarter turned around a horrid night. He finished with 286 yards and two touchdowns to two horrible interceptions on 26-of-42 passing. He also added another on the ground.

Interestingly, the Chiefs defense did a solid job against the 49ers rushing attack early in the game. In fact, Kyle Shanahan came out with plenty of misdirection in his air arsenal, attempting to take advantage of an overaggressive defense. Eventually, however, San Fran got the rushing attack going, finishing the night with 141 yards on 22 carries.

Young Jimmy Garoppolo started slowly, but eventually caught a hot hand once the running game got going. Tom Brady’s former backup collected 219 yards and a touchdown to two interceptions on 20-of-31 passing.

Kyle Juszcyk and Raheem Mostert tallied the Niners’ two touchdowns in the big game. For the second-straight time, Shanahan lost the Super Bowl after enjoying a big-time lead.

The other unsung hero should be defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who turned up the pressure on Jimmy G and the Niners offense in the second half.

Andy Reid finally has his title and Kansas City Chiefs fans can exhale for the first time in 50 years… as Super Bowl champions.

