Episode No. 18 of the Wide Right Podcast will discuss the offensive and defensive coordinator hires as well as Eli Manning’s retirement.

After a tad bit of a hiatus, the Wide Right Podcast is finally back with episode No. 18. And this time around, we’ll be discussing a multitude of topics, starting with the hires Joe Judge made at the offensive and defensive coordinator positions.

The newly-hired New York Giants head coach chose Patrick Graham and Jason Garrett to be his new defensive and offensive bosses, respectively. Both were hired back in January.

Graham comes from Miami, where he was the defensive coordinator for the Dolphins in 2019. As you may know, Garrett was previously the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys for much of the last decade. He became the team’s interim head coach in 2010 prior to transitioning to a full-time role at the position.

Garrett will now possess the opportunity to develop quarterback Daniel Jones, who’s entering his second year in the NFL.

The other two hires we’ll discuss are tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens and offensive line coach Marc Colombo. Kitchens is arguably one of the bigger names on the staff. Colombo, on the other hand, might be the organization’s most important hire. The offensive line has been one of the team’s low points for much of the past few seasons.

And finally, we’ll talk about the retirement of longtime quarterback Eli Manning. The two-time Super Bowl MVP officially called it quits on Friday, Jan. 24 when he held a press conference at the Giants field house.

Will he be a Hall of Famer? It’s tough to tell right now if the individuals on the committee will induct him. Nonetheless, Eli isn’t eligible for induction until 2025.

You can listen to the newest episode of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. The episode can additionally be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Stitcher, and Megaphone.