New York Jets’ safety Jamal Adams is one of the most outspoken players in the NFL. That trend continued on Super Bowl Sunday.

New York Jets star safety Jamal Adams took to Twitter before the big game even started. He wanted to let the whole world know that he would not only play in, but win the Super Bowl one day.

I’ll win a Super Bowl one day! #Prez — Jamal Adams (@Prez) February 2, 2020

Adams’s drive to win is nothing new. He’s talked about it before and he’ll talk about it again. Winning is what motivates him to get on the field every Sunday. That’s why he was so frustrated during the 2019-2020 season.

He felt the team was better then they showed. Maybe they were; they did win six of their final eight games. If Sam Darnold doesn’t get mono and/or C.J. Mosley doesn’t hurt his groin, who knows how the season plays out.

Every team could play that game, though. Every team faces injuries and setbacks. It’s about what the players on the field respond. In the first half of the season, the Jets guys didn’t step up, especially offensively. Adams played phenomenally all year and he was rewarded with a First-Team All-Pro selection.

Contract negotiations between Jamal Adams and the New York Jets have begun. It’ll be interesting to see how those negotiations go since the Jets haven’t finished over .500 once in his three years here. Will winning or money matter more when it comes down to it?

After the game ended, Adams was back on Twitter talking up one of his oldest friends.

Patrick Mahomes and Adams both played high school football in Texas. They knew each other well from games and camps. They grew up as rivals, and they still are today.

Mahomes is the youngest player in NFL history to win an MVP and a Super Bowl. That’s a great rival to compete against. New York Jets fans can only hope Jamal Adams enjoys half that success in his career.