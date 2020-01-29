In a Wednesday tweet, Jamal Adams told New York Jets fans to curb their enthusiasm but expressed a strong desire to remain clad in green.

It’s been a while since the New York Jets partook in a Super Bowl week, but it appears they’ve earned a small victory as the NFL’s title game approaches.

On Wednesday, Newsday’s Al Iannazzone pointed out that Jamal Adams expressed confidence in a contract extension while on Radio Row at the Super Bowl.

“I’d be lying if I said I don’t expect to be extended,” Adams said, per Iannazzone. “Not for what I’ve just done on the field but even off the field for what I’ve done for the organization. I’ve done everything they’ve asked me to do. I’ve done it at a high level each and every year.”

“I’m not trying to be paid just to be the highest-paid whatever,” he added. “I’m trying to get paid for my status and what I’ve done. That’s what I’m about right now.”

Adams took to Twitter to clarify his statements later in the day. While he advised Jets fans to take things slow, he nonetheless expressed a commitment to the team that selected him in the first round of 2017’s draft.

Just to clear this up… we’ve had small discussions thus far, not in detailed talks yet, just talked about it. With that being said, I fully expect to be extended this offseason. I want to be in New York! https://t.co/ecJGxIiofG — Jamal Adams (@Prez) January 29, 2020

Adams is entering the final year of his rookie deal, a four-year, $22.2 million contract. Eddie Jackson of the Chicago Bears is currently the highest-paid safety in the NFL. The veteran has an average salary of $14.6 million per year.

Even if Adams’ clarification may slightly stall the celebration, the good vibes between him and the Jets are certainly welcome. The organization just mentioned his name during trade discussions last fall.

Adams went on to obtain First-team All-Pro honors and earned a second consecutive Pro Bowl bid this year. He racked up three tackles in the AFC’s 38-33 win in Orlando. This comes just one year after he shared the Pro Bowl MVP with Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Speaking of Mahomes, he and the Chiefs will partake in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday night (6:30 p.m. ET, Fox). Despite the lack of green in the Super Bowl proceedings, Adams’ name came up during game preparation on Wednesday. Kansas City safety Tyrann Mathieu praised the Jets defensive back, who previously offered support for his fellow LSU Tiger during the Chiefs’ AFC Divisional Playoff win over Houston earlier this month.

#32 changed the chiefs defense.

100 percent! — Jamal Adams (@Prez) January 12, 2020

“I feel like Jamal is one of those players that people are going to remember for a long time, just because of how he plays the game,” Mathieu said, also per Iannazzone. “He has so much passion.”

“He’s so fast and explosive,” he said. “He’s so electric. He has so much energy. People underrate that. To be that guy every week, week in and week out and even in practices, that takes a great deal of work. You have to be respected.”

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffMags5490