The New York Jets’ odds to win Super Bowl 55 open at 70-1, one of the longest shots in all of football heading into the offseason.

The Kansas City Chiefs ended their Super Bowl drought on Sunday, taking down the San Francisco 49ers for its first title in 50 years.

It has been 51 years for the New York Jets and they are now tagged with 70-1 odds to break their own drought next February.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Jets are listed as +7000 to win Super Bowl 55 in Tampa Bay next year. Those odds put Gang Green as the sixth-least likely team to end next season with a ring, leading only the Jacksonville Jaguars and Giants, at 80-1 each, the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins, each of whom is listed as +15000 underdogs.

The Jets went 7-9 this past season, winning six of their final eight games. As sad as the Super Bowl drought has been, the Jets are also in quite a playoff drought, not playing postseason football since reaching the AFC Championship in the 2010 season.

According to Pro-Football-Reference, the Jets’ preseason odds have been +5000 or worse since 2012. They were listed at 60-1 to win Sunday’s Super Bowl, a significant jump from their 200-1 listing the year prior.

Think that’s bad? If you bet $100 on the Jets to win Super Bowl 52, you would have walked away with a cool $100,000.

The Jets have been listed at 50-1 or worse each year since 2012. Their current listing is their third-best since then.

The Jets hope to have a healthy C.J. Mosley in 2020, who missed all but two games in 2019.