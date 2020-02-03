The New Jersey Devils have recalled forward prospect Joey Anderson from the AHL. It’s the first time this season they’ve done so.

With the New Jersey Devils playoff hopes all but dead, the team is giving one of their young standouts from the AHL a chance. The team announced that winger Joey Anderson has been recalled from Binghamton.

Anderson has played 34 games for the organization’s AHL affiliate, the Binghamton Devils, this season. He has scored 15 goals and recorded 19 assists for a total of 34 points in 34 games.

The Minnesota native was drafted 73rd overall by New Jersey in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. Instead of going straight to the pros, Anderson played two seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth. During his time there, he scored the winning goal of the 2018 Frozen Four to win the program its first national championship.

Anderson made his NHL debut last season. He played in 34 games, in which he scored four goals and recorded three assists.

With his call-up Monday, Anderson is back in the NHL for the first time this season.

After his first practice back Monday, Anderson told reporters, “I’m excited to be back. We’re putting in the work. Now we’re seeing some success and it’s been a blast to be a part of. It’s been a really nice place to play this year.”

Joey Anderson discusses his call-up and reflects on his growth playing in Binghamton. “I’m excited to be back. We’re putting in the work. Now we’re seeing some success and it’s been a blast to be a part of. It’s been a really nice place to play this year.” pic.twitter.com/4qKLAbAYKh — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 3, 2020

Interim head coach Alain Nasreddine added, “He’s been very consistent. He’s done a lot of good stuff. He’s ready to work, committed, attention to detail is great. He’s everything you want as a coach.”

Anderson’s first game back will take place Tuesday night when New Jersey host the Montreal Canadiens.

New Jersey will look for its second win since returning from the All-Star break. They’ve lost each of their last two games.