Kyrie Irving’s 54 points in the Brooklyn Nets’ wire-to-wire win over the Chicago Bulls etches the point guard in franchise history.

When Kyrie Irving is locked in, there’s no way to stop him. Such was the case on Friday night when the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Chicago Bulls. Irving became the first player in franchise history to record multiple 50-point games in a season.

Kyrie Irving becomes the first Net to have two 50-point games in a season. Unreal performance pic.twitter.com/O6buJ9jCCo — Danny Small (@dwsmall8) February 1, 2020

It didn’t matter where he was on the floor, he was finding the bottom of the net. Irving finished his night with 54 points on 19-for-23 shooting from the field.

The All-NBA point guard was a perfect 10-for-10 in the first half and continued to look for his shot after the break. Irving is still mourning the loss of his close friend Kobe Bryant and after he notched his 54th and final point, he gestured up to the sky.

Kyrie Irving points up to the sky after scoring his 54th and final point of the night. He shot 19-23 from the field. Ridiculous pic.twitter.com/LgKeVykjDv — Danny Small (@dwsmall8) February 1, 2020

Kyrie Irving talking about Mamba mentality after his 54-point night. #WeGoHard pic.twitter.com/WbDxIRuTz5 — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) February 1, 2020

“I’m just happy to be back, playing the game that I love most,” Irving said. “The most beautiful sound is just hearing these fans out here and it just makes — having my family here, it just makes it all worth it. The decision to come back home is well worth it. I’m cemented, I’m here, I’m grounded, I’m rooted, and I’m just happy.

“I’m happy for my teammates as well. They did a great job of just giving me confidence. I hit a few shots in the first half so I had to keep it going and Kobe mentality and Mamba mentality will keep me, hey, keep going. It felt good.”

Chicago gave Brooklyn a slight scare at the end of the third quarter, cutting the lead to seven going into the fourth. But every time the Bulls made a run, Irving would re-enter the game and hit Chicago with a reality check.

Kyrie Irving starts it off with a nice lil pull-up pop #WeGoHard pic.twitter.com/xnkPqJo18b — Danny Small (@dwsmall8) February 1, 2020

Kyrie Irving has some trouble getting the ball to Jarrett Allen, but makes up for it with the beautiful backdoor pic.twitter.com/kcmvghkXhP — Danny Small (@dwsmall8) February 1, 2020

Again, the Nets look a little out of sync on offense. But again, Kyrie Irving and Jarrett Allen have a nice little two-man game pic.twitter.com/76fFd30DAu — Danny Small (@dwsmall8) February 1, 2020

Is it just me or does Kyrie Irving love that spot? pic.twitter.com/XoJMCYpSaW — Danny Small (@dwsmall8) February 1, 2020

Kyrie Irving is dominating early. 16 points on 6-6 shooting in the first quarter so far pic.twitter.com/tMIzE4R1Mq — Danny Small (@dwsmall8) February 1, 2020

Kyrie Irving is on another planet tonight. Converts the four-point play pic.twitter.com/sPFvaVZeRm — Danny Small (@dwsmall8) February 1, 2020

Now Kyrie is posting up. His 8-8 with 22 points in 10 minutes. Incredible pic.twitter.com/c2gKAO0WbT — Danny Small (@dwsmall8) February 1, 2020

This sequence to end the first half is bananas. Also, Kyrie Irving had 27 in the first half. He hasn’t missed a shot yet (10-10 FG, 4-4 3PT, 3-3 FT) pic.twitter.com/YGdmoEsWdu — Danny Small (@dwsmall8) February 1, 2020

Another ridiculous sequence from Kyrie Irving. Just putting on a clinic in shotmaking pic.twitter.com/RzjajGVKIl — Danny Small (@dwsmall8) February 1, 2020

Kyrie has 47 pic.twitter.com/wJr1dV2Auj — Danny Small (@dwsmall8) February 1, 2020

Although everyone else on the court was overshadowed by Irving’s virtuoso performance, Spencer Dinwiddie also came to play. He tallied 20 points and seven assists off the bench. He’s settling back into his role as a dangerous sixth man.

Dinwiddie to DeAndre again pic.twitter.com/pje0C6Ai2l — Danny Small (@dwsmall8) February 1, 2020

Brooklyn is looking to win its third-straight game on Saturday against the Washington Wizards (8 p.m. ET). With this victory, the Nets (21-26) jump the Orlando Magic (21-27) in the Eastern Conference standings.