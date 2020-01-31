Kyrie Irving's maligned season in Brooklyn hit a high note on Saturday.
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Kyrie Irving’s 54 points in the Brooklyn Nets’ wire-to-wire win over the Chicago Bulls etches the point guard in franchise history.

When Kyrie Irving is locked in, there’s no way to stop him. Such was the case on Friday night when the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Chicago Bulls. Irving became the first player in franchise history to record multiple 50-point games in a season.

It didn’t matter where he was on the floor, he was finding the bottom of the net. Irving finished his night with 54 points on 19-for-23 shooting from the field.

The All-NBA point guard was a perfect 10-for-10 in the first half and continued to look for his shot after the break. Irving is still mourning the loss of his close friend Kobe Bryant and after he notched his 54th and final point, he gestured up to the sky.

“I’m just happy to be back, playing the game that I love most,” Irving said. “The most beautiful sound is just hearing these fans out here and it just makes — having my family here, it just makes it all worth it. The decision to come back home is well worth it. I’m cemented, I’m here, I’m grounded, I’m rooted, and I’m just happy.

“I’m happy for my teammates as well. They did a great job of just giving me confidence. I hit a few shots in the first half so I had to keep it going and Kobe mentality and Mamba mentality will keep me, hey, keep going. It felt good.”

Chicago gave Brooklyn a slight scare at the end of the third quarter, cutting the lead to seven going into the fourth. But every time the Bulls made a run, Irving would re-enter the game and hit Chicago with a reality check.

Although everyone else on the court was overshadowed by Irving’s virtuoso performance, Spencer Dinwiddie also came to play. He tallied 20 points and seven assists off the bench. He’s settling back into his role as a dangerous sixth man.

Brooklyn is looking to win its third-straight game on Saturday against the Washington Wizards (8 p.m. ET). With this victory, the Nets (21-26) jump the Orlando Magic (21-27) in the Eastern Conference standings.

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU