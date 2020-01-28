Don’t tell Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones there aren’t rivalries in the offseason. The New York football rivalry is alive 365 days a year.

The New York football quarterbacks are on the march towards the cornhole championship of New York. According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the two will meet on Friday, Jan. 31 at 9 p.m. ET at the Broward Convention Center in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. It will be free to attend.

Big game this week? Daniel Jones vs. Sam Darnold in cornhole. It’s free Friday night 9-10 pm at Broward Convention Center. Warmup for Cornhole Championships. Being from Charlotte, Jones is big on cornhole. Darnold said he’s been practicing. The rivalry grows. @iplaycornhole pic.twitter.com/pQjMcpAysh — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 28, 2020

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones recorded a short message announcing that he will be at the event where he calls out Sam Darnold by name. The New York Jets passer responded with a video of his own.

Jets QB Sam Darnold is taking on Giants QB Daniel Jones in a @iplaycornhole challenge on Super Bowl Sunday. You can watch on ESPN2 (2pm PT).pic.twitter.com/jqDKEAUTA9 — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) January 28, 2020

Darnold says “He’s coming for ya.” He’s ready to take this rivalry to the next level. An off the field confrontation will be fun for the fans.

While the competition is on Friday it will not air on television until Sunday. It will air on ESPN2 from 5 to 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 2.

There’s nothing better to get New York Football fans hyped up for the Super Bowl—other than maybe the Jets and Giants meeting in the big game one day. Both players spoke to Trey Ryder of the American Cornhole League about the event.

“Being from Charlotte cornhole was always around—to watch it evolve from a backyard game to a full-fledged sport with American Cornhole League leading the way has been exciting,” Jones said. “Plus, the opportunity to take Sam on heads up was something I couldn’t pass on. Hopefully, sometime soon we’ll be doing it on the gridiron in the big game!”

Jones is leaning on his childhood cornhole memories to lead him to victory. Darnold isn’t that complacent

“While I wish I was going to be on the field this weekend, this is a nice consolation prize—and another opportunity to take home a win for Gang Green against a cross-town rival,” Darnold said. “Daniel’s a great competitor, but I’ve been practicing and feel good about my odds!”

Who will win: Sam Darnold or Daniel Jones?