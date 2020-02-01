Former New York Jets center Nick Mangold believes the team and All-Pro safety Jamal Adams will work out a contract extension.

Ahead of the 2020 campaign, one of the bigger stories surrounding the New York Jets organization involves their All-Pro safety. Jamal Adams is entering the fourth and final year of his current rookie deal, with a possible extension on the way this offseason.

There’s no doubt he deserves a significant payday. Adams has emerged as one of the top safeties in the league, receiving a Pro Bowl nod each of the last two years and earning a spot on the All-Pro second team and first team in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Jets fans all throughout are hoping the team closes a deal. When it comes that actually happening though, former Pro Bowl center Nick Mangold is remaining optimistic.

Nick Mangold on Jamal Adams: “It will all get worked out.” Nick Mangold on what he’s ready to drink: “Whatever they have.” Nick Mangold on what hes ready to eat: “All of it.” @TeamVivalo pic.twitter.com/8Ft1D4XwnO — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) February 1, 2020

“It will all get worked out,” Mangold told ESNY’s Mike Vivalo at Barstool Sports’ ‘Rough N’ Rowdy 11′ in Miami on Friday night. “He’s awesome, he’s a fantastic player of course. Hopefully, they can figure it out, both sides come together, level heads prevail.”

Mangold officially retired in April of 2018 when he signed a one-day contract to call it quits as a Jet. Throughout his playing career (2006-16), he earned seven trips to the Pro Bowl and was a three-time All-Pro selection.

The Pro Bowl defensive back spoke about a potential extension while appearing on Radio Row at the Super Bowl this past week, noting that contract talks with the team have commenced. Ultimately, the veteran ‘fully expects’ to be in green for the long term.

Just to clear this up… we’ve had small discussions thus far, not in detailed talks yet, just talked about it. With that being said, I fully expect to be extended this offseason. I want to be in New York! https://t.co/ecJGxIiofG — Jamal Adams (@Prez) January 29, 2020

Adams is currently playing on a rookie deal worth nearly $22.3 million. There’s a chance he’ll end up wanting to become the league’s highest-paid safety. Eddie Jackson of the Chicago Bears currently holds that title, having signed a four-year, $58.4 million extension in January.