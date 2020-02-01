EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 05: Nick Mangold #74 of the New York Jets waits to be introduced against the Indianapolis Colts before their game at MetLife Stadium on December 5, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Former New York Jets center Nick Mangold believes the team and All-Pro safety Jamal Adams will work out a contract extension.

Ahead of the 2020 campaign, one of the bigger stories surrounding the New York Jets organization involves their All-Pro safety. Jamal Adams is entering the fourth and final year of his current rookie deal, with a possible extension on the way this offseason.

There’s no doubt he deserves a significant payday. Adams has emerged as one of the top safeties in the league, receiving a Pro Bowl nod each of the last two years and earning a spot on the All-Pro second team and first team in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Jets fans all throughout are hoping the team closes a deal. When it comes that actually happening though, former Pro Bowl center Nick Mangold is remaining optimistic.

“It will all get worked out,” Mangold told ESNY’s Mike Vivalo at Barstool Sports’ ‘Rough N’ Rowdy 11′ in Miami on Friday night. “He’s awesome, he’s a fantastic player of course. Hopefully, they can figure it out, both sides come together, level heads prevail.”

Mangold officially retired in April of 2018 when he signed a one-day contract to call it quits as a Jet. Throughout his playing career (2006-16), he earned seven trips to the Pro Bowl and was a three-time All-Pro selection.

The Pro Bowl defensive back spoke about a potential extension while appearing on Radio Row at the Super Bowl this past week, noting that contract talks with the team have commenced. Ultimately, the veteran ‘fully expects’ to be in green for the long term.

Adams is currently playing on a rookie deal worth nearly $22.3 million. There’s a chance he’ll end up wanting to become the league’s highest-paid safety. Eddie Jackson of the Chicago Bears currently holds that title, having signed a four-year, $58.4 million extension in January.

