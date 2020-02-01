New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones tells the media in Miami that playing in the Super Bowl is the ultimate goal.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is currently in Miami — home of Super Bowl 54 — at the Citi Football ProCamp at Miami Central High School. On Friday night, he played corn hole against New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold and interacted with kids at the camp.

During his time there, Jones has also spoken with the media and said he will not be attending the big game. Nonetheless, being there has allowed him to receive a close-up feel for the matchup.

“It’s exciting to see it and kind of feel the buzz around it and feel the energy around it,” Jones said, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “It does kind of get you excited and that’s certainly the goal, to be playing in one of these.”

Jones is coming off his first year in the NFL, having gone 3-9 as a starter. Of course, anything can happen at any time. But right now, the Giants seem to be a ways away from even coming close to February football.

Jones — whose name caused controversy after the Giants drafted him with last year’s No. 6 pick — had an impressive start to his career. In 13 total games, he threw for 3,027 yards, 24 touchdowns, and completed 61.9% of his throws. Jones also racked up 279 yards and two scores on the ground.

Of course, the rookie had a problem with turnovers this season, having fumbled the ball 18 times and losing 11 of them. The 22-year-old will look to be much better in that regard and play cleaner football next season.

He — along with his teammates — will have to adapt to a new coaching system though. The Giants have revamped their staff, and players will have to grow accustomed to the change. When talking about newly hired head coach Joe Judge, Jones said, “he’s a football guy, he’s got a lot of energy so I’m looking forward to working with him.”

He additionally had nice words to say about new offensive coordinator and former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett.

“Everyone who’s worked with coach Garrett speaks very highly of him and [Cowboys quarterback] Dak [Prescott] was certainly the same way,” he said.

“Guys respect him and it seems like he’s done a lot for a lot of people’s careers.”

Even though things will change for the young quarterback, Jones thinks he and his teammates can handle the challenge.

“It’ll be a challenge but it’s part of the job…I learned a system this year, so we’re doing it again,” he said. “It will be a challenge and something I’ll need to spend a lot of time making sure I’m working towards and making progress with. I think we’ll all be able to do it, I think we’ll all attack it the right way and try to pick it up as quick as we can.”