Although Marcus Morris Sr. is only a one-year deal, he could have a long-term future with the New York Knicks.

With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, the New York Knicks are one of the most interesting case studies in the NBA. Marcus Morris Sr. is a valuable trade chip, but his heart might be set on New York long-term.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks and Morris have a mutual interest in reuniting in the summer.

“But it’s worth noting that at least one team in touch with the Knicks recently was left with the impression that Morris and New York have strong mutual interest in reaching an agreement in free agency this summer, per SNY sources,” Begley wrote.

Morris is the team’s leading scorer (19.2 PPG) and is likely on the radar of a few contenders around the league. Begley reports that the Clippers have shown interest in the forward recently.

It would make sense to flip Morris for a draft pick this year. Re-signing him in the summer would serve as a win-win for the organization because according to multiple reports, the team is interested in keeping Morris around long-term.

The Philadelphia native said part of his decision to back out of an agreement with the San Antonio Spurs to sign with the Knicks had to do with coming to the east coast. New York’s close proximity to Philly is something that Morris clearly values.

The trade deadline falls on Feb. 6 this season and although the Knicks could trade Morris for the right price, that doesn’t necessarily mean his career in New York is over.