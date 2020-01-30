Former New York Giants quarterback Kurt Warner believes Eli Manning has the stats to be in the Hall of Fame.

Last week, longtime New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning called it quits after 16 seasons. Manning officially held his retirement press conference at the Giants field house on Friday.

Will he be a Hall of Famer or will he not be a Hall of Famer? That is the question everyone seems to be asking. There are many reasons why he should find himself in Canton one day. Nonetheless, there are reasons why the committee may shake their heads no.

But according to Kurt Warner — the first pro quarterback Eli ever backed up — the two-time Super Bowl MVP will wear the gold jacket someday.

“It is such a weird process of going into the Hall of Fame and what all goes into making someone a Hall of Fame player,” Warner told SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano at the Super Bowl in Miami this week. “But, when you look at quarterbacks, you look at stats — that’s the era that we live in. And when you look at stats, without question Eli Manning has the stats to be in the Hall of Fame.”

Warner’s lone season in East Rutherford came in 2004 during Eli’s rookie campaign. He started the first nine games that year, as the team went 5-4 before a young No. 10 took over.

Manning finishes his career with 57,023 passing yards and 366 touchdowns. Both statistics rank seventh all-time in their respective categories. What might hinder his overall Hall of Fame chances though is his record as a starter, which ends at 117-117.