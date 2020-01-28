Troy Aikman believes New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett and quarterback Daniel Jones will develop good chemistry.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is entering his second season in the pros after a very promising rookie campaign. The Duke product — who the Giants drafted No. 6 overall in 2019 — threw for 3,027 yards and 24 touchdowns last year.

Jones will be playing under a new offensive coordinator in 2020 though, as Mike Shula wasn’t retained onto Joe Judge‘s staff. The Giants recently hired former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett to fill that role.

Some don’t like the hire of Garrett. Nonetheless, a legendary Cowboy believes he’ll be more than beneficial for Big Blue’s young quarterback.

“Jason has proved to be a good coach and he keeps in perspective what it was like for him as a player, what he liked and didn’t like,” former quarterback Troy Aikman said, per Coby Green of SNY. “And he’s got great personal skills. …I’d be surprised if he and Daniel Jones don’t hit it off right away and develop a real chemistry.”

When it comes to the development of young quarterbacks, Garrett possesses much experience. During his earlier days as an offensive coordinator for Dallas, he helped in the improvement of a then-young Tony Romo. Nearly a decade later, Garrett did the same for Dak Prescott while in a head-coaching role.

Not only will Jones experience a new coordinator, but also a new play-caller. Pat Shurmur called the offensive plays prior to his departure in late December. Since Judge is a special teams guy, the rookie head coach has granted Garrett the ability to make the decisions in those regards.