The New Jersey Devils shared an inside look at Larry Robinson’s epic speech during the 2000 Eastern Conference Finals against Philly.

Someone would likely have your full intention if they tossed a trash can across the same room you were sitting in, whether that be in a locker room, at the office or in your own home.

Picture former NHL head coach Larry Robinson caught in the act.

The New Jersey Devils have recently promoted their 20th anniversary in full force for the 2000 Stanley Cup championship team and with some top moments and notable stories from behind the scenes. Finally, fans can see the inside scoop from New Jersey’s glory days.

On Tuesday, the Devils shared a brief look at when the Hockey Hall of Famer and his 1999-00 squad trailed the Philadelphia Flyers, 3-1, during the Eastern Conference Finals. After dropping Game 4 of the series by a 3-1 score at the old Continental Airlines Arena, a heated Robinson apparently threw a trash can across the locker room and “spoke from the heart.”

Ken Daneyko, Doc Emrick, Scott Stevens and others talk about how a Larry Robinson speech propelled the team to victory against the Flyers.

The former stud Montreal Canadiens blueliner was known to be more of a “soft-spoken” coach or a “player’s coach.” Robinson is one of the brightest professionals the sport has ever offered, so this memory is truly one of a kind. The fact that the team executed a historic comeback after the rare sight from Robinson makes the story all the better.

Notable Devils such as Martin Brodeur, Petr Sykora, John Madden and Jay Pandolfo were interviewed in the segment, which also provided fond memories for Jersey fans.

"When I look back, that was the best team I'd ever been on." In the new episode of the #NJDevils Official Podcast, Petr Sykora and Scott Stevens talk about team's run to and eventual victory in the 2000 Stanley Cup Final.

That 2000 Stanley Cup championship team entailed class, heart and a sense of fire. A recipe that led the Devils to three Stanley Cup titles from 1995 until 2003.

While the memory surely leaves all-smiles on fans’ faces, it also cautions its supporting cast with a waiting game… of when New Jersey will experience those emotions, again.